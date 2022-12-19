Shooting in Canada leaves at least five dead

Five people were shot dead in a condominium in suburban Toronto, Canada, on Sunday night (18), authorities said. The suspected shooter was killed.

James MacSween, chief of York regional police, said one of the officers shot and killed the suspect during the attack on the apartment complex in Vaughan, Ontario.

“Six dead, one a suspect. The other five are victims,” ​​MacSheen said.

A seventh person hit is in hospital but is expected to survive, added the police chief.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit, which is involved in cases where there are deaths or serious injuries to police officers, is investigating the case, according to the Associated Press agency.

So far, police have not identified the suspect.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada. Toronto prides itself on being one of the safest cities in the world.

