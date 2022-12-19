BrazilBrazil

Shooting in Canada leaves at least five dead

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Five people were shot dead in a condominium in suburban Toronto, Canada, on Sunday night (18), authorities said. The suspected shooter was killed.

James MacSween, chief of York regional police, said one of the officers shot and killed the suspect during the attack on the apartment complex in Vaughan, Ontario.

“Six dead, one a suspect. The other five are victims,” ​​MacSheen said.

A seventh person hit is in hospital but is expected to survive, added the police chief.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit, which is involved in cases where there are deaths or serious injuries to police officers, is investigating the case, according to the Associated Press agency.

So far, police have not identified the suspect.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada. Toronto prides itself on being one of the safest cities in the world.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

South Korean rocket should be launched this Monday in Alcântara (MA)

14 mins ago

Deadline for diplomation of elected this year ends today

37 mins ago

Agência Brazil explains: what are the rights of the temporary employee?

59 mins ago

Ship sinks in Thailand; there are dozens of missing

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.