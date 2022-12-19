Police take action to arrest suspected drug traffickers in Rio

civil police do (19) operation to carry out 88 arrest warrants against suspected members of a criminal organization specializing in the sale of illegal drugs in the interior of the state of Rio 🇧🇷 The Cana Brava and Kautar operations also aim to comply with 97 search and seizure warrants.

The investigated criminal groups operate in the cities of Volta Redonda, Barra Mansa and Angra dos Reis, in the south of the state.

Investigations identified that the criminal organization used the neighborhoods Jardim Belmonte, Vale do Paraíba and Padre Josimo, in Volta Redonda, as some of its bases.

According to the Civil Police, the bandits determined that residents occupy land close to the drug sales points, in order to create a denser construction and, thus, make police actions more difficult.

Investigations also found that the group was investing in the purchase of rifles and grenades to try to dominate new areas in the region.

The criminal organization would have moved about 350 kilos of cocaine, equivalent to R$ 20 million, between 2020 and 2021.