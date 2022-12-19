BrazilBrazil

Brazil registers 9,868 cases of covid-19 and 20 deaths in 24 hours

State and municipal health departments registered 9,868 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours across the country. According to the organs, 20 deaths due to complications associated with the disease were also confirmed in the same period.

The data are in the Ministry of Health update released this Sunday (18), with the exception of information from 11 states, which no longer report data on weekends.

With the new information, the total number of people infected by the new coronavirus during the pandemic already amounts to 35,901,978.

The number of cases being monitored for covid-19 stands at 656.

With this Sunday’s numbers, the total number of deaths reached 691,883 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are still 3,191 deaths under investigation. The occurrences involve cases in which the patient died, but the investigation of whether the cause was covid-19 still requires additional tests and procedures.

So far, 34,553,532 people have recovered from covid-19. The number corresponds to 96.2% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, the number registered daily tends to be smaller due to the difficulty of feeding the databases by the municipal and state health departments. On Tuesdays, the amount is generally higher due to the update of cases accumulated over the weekends.

Covid-19 Bulletin of 12/18/2022

Covid-19 Bulletin of 12/18/2022 – Ministry of Health

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (176,876), Rio de Janeiro (76,288), Minas Gerais (64,203), Paraná (45,621) and Rio Grande do Sul (41,377).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (2,035), Amapá (2,165), Roraima (2,178), Tocantins (4,208) and Sergipe (6,475).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

