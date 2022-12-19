New drone strikes hit Kiev

The capital of Ukraine was once again the target of a drone attack on Monday (19), said the regional military administration, which appealed to the population to remain ready to go to shelters. At least two people were injured. Kiev says Russian forces continue to use Iranian-made Shaded devices.

“The enemy is attacking the capital,” Kiev’s military administration wrote on the Telegram messaging platform, adding that at least nine drones were shot down “in the airspace” of the Ukrainian capital.

The first alert for air strikes sounded at 1:56 am (local time) and lasted for about three hours. Around 5:24 am local time, a second alert was heard, which did not last longer than 30 minutes. The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, reported “several explosions heard in Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts”.

From autumn onwards, Russian military structures began to favor a strategy of mass bombing, targeting, in particular, Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Millions of civilians face severe winter weather and repeated power cuts.

In Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Defense insists on the idea that these successive waves of attacks are not aimed at civilian populations, but are aimed at the electricity supply network, in addition to the routes of “transfer of weapons and ammunition of foreign production” .

Following the Russian attack on Friday the 16th, when more than seven dozen missiles were launched over Ukraine, the country’s electricity operator was forced to impose emergency cuts, with a view to carrying out repairs. In Kiev, the civilian population sought shelter in metro stations.

According to the Ukrainian president, on Sunday night it had already been possible to restore the energy supply to about 9 million people.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, also reiterated the request for support to the West, maintaining that anti-aircraft defense systems are the most effective mechanism to force an end to the conflict. en masse, unleashed from the Belarusian border.

Last week, Western allies pledged to send an additional aid package estimated at billions of euros to Kiev. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce today, during a meeting in Latvia with leaders from Northern Europe, the Baltic and the Netherlands, a new shipment of ammunition for artillery systems.

An estimated 17.7 million Ukrainians are currently in need of humanitarian aid. Of those, 9.3 million are in need of food and shelter.

