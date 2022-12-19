BrazilBrazil

Congress summons parliamentarians for Lula and Alckmin’s inauguration

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






O Official Diary of the Union this Monday publishes the summons of deputies and senators for the inaugural session of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, on January 1st.

In the summons, the president of the Senate and the National Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), says that the ritual of inauguration in the new positions – swearing in and signing the term of office – will take place at 3 pm in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Shooting in Canada leaves at least five dead

4 mins ago

Police take action to arrest suspected drug traffickers in Rio

27 mins ago

Brazil registers 9,868 cases of covid-19 and 20 deaths in 24 hours

48 mins ago

New drone strikes hit Kiev

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.