Congress summons parliamentarians for Lula and Alckmin’s inauguration

O Official Diary of the Union this Monday publishes the summons of deputies and senators for the inaugural session of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, on January 1st.

In the summons, the president of the Senate and the National Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), says that the ritual of inauguration in the new positions – swearing in and signing the term of office – will take place at 3 pm in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.