Russia and China will hold joint naval exercises this week

Russia and China will hold joint naval exercises between December 21 and 27, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday (19).

The joint naval exercises, held annually since 2012, will involve launching missiles and artillery in the East China Sea.

“The main objective of the exercises is to strengthen naval cooperation between Russia and China and maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region,” the ministry said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Moscow has sought to increase its political, security and economic ties with Beijing and sees Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a key ally in an anti-Western alliance.

The two countries signed a “no limits” strategic partnership just days before Moscow launched the biggest ground invasion of Europe since World War II. Since then, Beijing has voiced concerns about Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

According to Russia, four of its ships will take part in the exercises – including the missile cruiser Varyag – while six Chinese ships will participate, along with aircraft and helicopters from both sides.

The Russian ships depart the Far East port of Vladivostok on Monday to take part in week-long exercises, which begin on Wednesday.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.