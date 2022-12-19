Peruvian president to replace prime minister in ministerial overhaul

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who heads a transitional government after her predecessor fell, announced on Sunday (18) that she will replace the prime minister as part of a reorganization of her ministry.

Boluarte was vice president until earlier this month, when former president Pedro Castillo was removed from office and later arrested after trying to illegally dissolve Congress.

Since taking office, Boluarte’s government has been rocked by political turmoil and widespread protests, which have left 20 people dead in total, with six more deaths following incidents related to roadblocks, officials said.

The protests, the worst to hit the Andean country in years, threaten to undermine Peru’s economy and political stability, as well as shake investor confidence in the world‘s second-largest copper producer.

The cabinet changes will take place today (19) and tomorrow, Boluarte told America Television’s Cuarto Poder news program on Sunday. The change comes after the resignation of the Ministers of Education and Culture, who left because of the deaths during the protests.

She did not name a possible replacement for Pedro Angulo, named prime minister just a week ago.

“No one can have a minister who learns on the job,” said Boluarte. “This is a transitional government, we need to act fast.”

