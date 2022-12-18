Museum of Tomorrow celebrates 7 years with exhibition on Guanabara Bay

To mark its seventh anniversary, the Museum of Tomorrow inaugurated the interactive exhibition Bay in Motion🇧🇷 It is an installation that, through a series of videos, takes the visitor on a journey through the local marine life and encourages reflection on the challenges to be overcome in the coming years, such as the disposal of sewage and garbage.

The Museum of Tomorrow opened its doors on December 17, 2015 and was one of the cultural facilities built within the revitalization process of the port area of ​​Rio de Janeiro. Designed by the Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and conceived jointly by the city of Rio and the Roberto Marinho Foundation, it is maintained with the support of private sponsors and maintainers. Its objective is to discuss the future, the impacts of human activity on the planet and the paths towards a more sustainable world.

The exposure Bay in Motion started yesterday (16). It seeks to draw attention to the need for social mobilization and engagement around the regeneration of Guanabara Bay. The visitor can follow underwater images with turtles, fish and stingrays. Through a model, it is also possible to check the relief and its undulations, the network of rivers that flow there, its original vegetation and urbanized areas. In an interactive panel, the public has access to testimonials from specialists, activists, as well as photos from different periods.

Sponsored by Águas do Rio and Instituto Aegea, water and sewage service concessionaires in municipalities in the state of Rio de Janeiro, the exhibition can be visited from Tuesday to Sunday, including holidays. Tickets vary between R$15 and R$30, but there are free tickets for children up to 5 years old, tour guides, public school students and teachers, residents of neighboring neighborhoods, among other groups.