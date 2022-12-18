BrazilBrazil

Brazilians win two golds at the Weightlifting World Cup

The Brazilians Mariana D’Andrea and Márcia Menezes won, this Saturday (17), gold medals in the Dubai (United Arab Emirates) stage of the Weightlifting World Cup. The country also went to the podium with Tayana Medeiros (silver) and Caroline Alves (bronze), totaling 11 in the competition, which started last Thursday (15).

Paralympic champion in Tokyo (Japan) last year, Mariana lifted 135 kilograms (kg) to secure gold in the category up to 73 kilograms, leaving behind the Japanese Takako Tatsukawa (73 kg) and Karin Morisaki (70 kg). Márcia, in turn, won the category over 86 kg, lifting 116 kg, ahead of South Korean Choe Sujeong (103 kg) and Emirati Ayesha Almutaiwei (66 kg).

In the up to 86 kg category, Taiana broke her own record for the Americas by lifting 129 kg, three kilos more than the registered mark in July. The Brazilian was behind the Jordanian Tharwh Alhajaj (134 kg), and the Chilean Marion Guajardo (125 kg) completed the podium. Finally, in the under-79 kg category, Caroline lifted 109 kg, securing bronze in the tiebreaker with Iraqi Gharam Alosmanee. Gold went to Nacera Merar, from Algeria (125 kg), while Asma Issa, from Jordan, took silver (123 kg).

Before the four podiums this Saturday, Brazil already had five medals in this World Cup in Dubai. There were three golds, with Lara Aparecida (up to 41 kg) and Maria Rizonaide (up to 50 kg) and Naira Cruz (up to 61 kg), one silver, with Bruno Carra (up to 54 kg), and two bronzes, with João França Júnior ( up to 54 kg) and Maria Fátima de Castro (up to 67 kg).

The Brazilian participation in the competition ends this Sunday (18), in the competition for women’s teams. The country is represented, in Dubai, by 15 athletes, all with previous experience in mandatory tournaments to qualify for the Paralympics in Paris (France), in 2024. They also have trademarks, registered between November 22 of last year and October 8, 2022, which are among the top ten in the world in their respective categories.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

