Morocco coach wants African legacy after World Cup semi-final

Morocco will make Qatar proud and happy after becoming the first African or Arab team to reach the top four at the World Cup, but they should aim for more in the future, team coach Walid Regragui said on Saturday (17).

Morocco was beaten 2-1 by Croatia in the third-place play-off, but Regragui praised his young players, saying they did everything asked of them during the tournament, beating elite teams such as Belgium, Portugal and Spain en route to the semi-finals.

“We wanted to bring joy to our fans, but we are still happy, we are among the top four teams in the world,” Regragui told reporters.

“We gave everybody a good show, we never gave up. Congratulations to Croatia, they deserve third place. We are a young team that is still learning”, he declared.

Captured the hearts of us all, we’ll be seeing you soon @EnMaroc 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/nfARWEoAq7 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 17, 2022

Regragui said his team, which had the best defense in Qatar before losing 2-0 to France last Wednesday (14), felt the physical burden after seven games.

“Of course, I’m a little disappointed for the second defeat in a row, but we did everything we could,” said Regragui.

“Physically it was difficult, our players were tired, it was very intense. We wanted to make the fans even prouder than they already were.”

Morocco’s campaign in Qatar has given African football a huge boost after no team from the continent made it past the group stage at the 2018 World Cup (Russia).

“I think we showed our strength. We showed that African football is prepared to face the world‘s top teams efficiently and playing at the highest level,” Regragui told reporters.

“We will probably only realize what we achieved in Qatar four years from now, at the next World Cup. The pressure will also be greater. There will be expectations around us. It’s natural”.

“We achieved a great achievement, but we want to do it again. It won’t be easy, but that’s the goal.”

Regragui said he hoped his performance in Qatar would leave a lasting legacy for African football: “You get stronger through experiences and I hope we learn, grow and build a football DNA that lasts in the children of Africa.”

