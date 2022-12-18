China’s economic output expected to top $17 trillion in 2022

China’s economic output is expected to top the equivalent of US$17.2 trillion this year, state media said, citing a senior Chinese Communist Party official on Saturday.

Covid-induced disruptions, weaker demand at home and abroad, and a housing slowdown have brought headwinds to the world‘s second-largest economy.

“There is a gap between economic growth and the expected target set at the beginning of the year, but many other indicators have been better achieved,” said Han Wenxiu, deputy head of the party’s office for financial and economic affairs, quoted by state broadcaster CCTV.

Han’s expectation that total economic output will exceed $17 trillion in 2022 is equivalent to a 4.9% expansion in gross domestic product (GDP) from the previous year, according to a Reuters calculation based on official data. .

China’s economy grew just 3% in the first three quarters of the year. Many economists expect it to stay around that rate for the full year, well below the official target of around 5.5%.

“Judging by the deteriorating Covid situation and the high-frequency data accumulated over the month, December could see further weakening,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Friday.

“Given the short-term headwinds, we’ve revised down our fourth-quarter GDP forecast to -4% quarter-on-quarter… (which) reduces our full-year forecast to 2.6%.”

