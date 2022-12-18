BrazilBrazil

China’s economic output expected to top $17 trillion in 2022

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






China’s economic output is expected to top the equivalent of US$17.2 trillion this year, state media said, citing a senior Chinese Communist Party official on Saturday.

Covid-induced disruptions, weaker demand at home and abroad, and a housing slowdown have brought headwinds to the world‘s second-largest economy.

“There is a gap between economic growth and the expected target set at the beginning of the year, but many other indicators have been better achieved,” said Han Wenxiu, deputy head of the party’s office for financial and economic affairs, quoted by state broadcaster CCTV.

Han’s expectation that total economic output will exceed $17 trillion in 2022 is equivalent to a 4.9% expansion in gross domestic product (GDP) from the previous year, according to a Reuters calculation based on official data. .

China’s economy grew just 3% in the first three quarters of the year. Many economists expect it to stay around that rate for the full year, well below the official target of around 5.5%.

“Judging by the deteriorating Covid situation and the high-frequency data accumulated over the month, December could see further weakening,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Friday.

“Given the short-term headwinds, we’ve revised down our fourth-quarter GDP forecast to -4% quarter-on-quarter… (which) reduces our full-year forecast to 2.6%.”

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Brazilians win two golds at the Weightlifting World Cup

9 mins ago

Morocco coach wants African legacy after World Cup semi-final

36 mins ago

Sérgio Cabral should leave prison on Monday, defense estimates

1 hour ago

Lula government will have 37 ministries, says Rui Costa

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.