Rio Botanical Garden restores collection of 15,000 photographs

The photographic collection of the Botanical Garden of Rio de Janeiro (JBRJ), comprising around 15,000 items, is undergoing a restoration process, at a cost of R$ 120,000. The collection includes images taken between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, which testify to different stages of botanical scientific research in the country.

Disclosure/Rio Botanical Garden

According to Jardim Botânico, the collection records images such as the native vegetation of the Laranjeiras neighborhood, Leblon in 1925, Horto Florestal in 1942, in addition to photos taken by scientists who were in Brazil between 1920 and 1940.

One of the treasures of the collection are the 3,600 rigid negatives on glass plates, produced in the first half of the 20th century.

Preservation

The project includes the installation of a complete air-conditioning system for the Collection and Memory Shed, the area where this material will be stored. The investment is R$ 136 thousand.

The space is also used to store historical documents, scientific instruments and furniture, in addition to other collections, such as the 10,000 items by botanist Geraldo Kuhlmann (1882-1958), which will also be restored.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

