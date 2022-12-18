Palmeiras takes the lead against Santos in the Paulista Women’s decision

A goal in the second half added time put Palmeiras ahead of Santos in the final of the Paulista women’s football championship. This Saturday (17), the Palestrinas beat Sereias da Vila by 1-0 at the Bruno José Daniel Stadium, in Santo André (SP), in the first leg of the confrontation.

The return game will be this Wednesday (21), at 3:30 pm (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. The alviverde team has the advantage of the draw. The alvinegras need to win by two or more goals difference in normal time to retain the title. If the Santos victory equals the aggregate score, the champion of the 30th edition of the country’s main women’s state will go on penalties.

The Sereias da Vila, the biggest winners of Paulista, with four titles, are looking for the trophy that hasn’t come for four years. Palestrinas want the second cup of the competition, the first since the women’s football project was resumed in 2019. The previous achievement was in 2001.

At Santos, Kleiton Lima repeated the lineup that won the semifinal games against São Paulo (1 to 0 and 3 to 2). Palmeiras had a change in relation to the 1-0 triumph over Ferroviária, in the second leg of the other semifinal, with striker Carol Rodrigues replacing defender Poliana. Coach Ricardo Belli ended up moving midfielder Júlia Bianchi to the defense, alongside Day Silva, while Bia Zaneratto played as a striker, with Carol Rodrigues and Byanca Brazil more advanced.

The Palestrinas started the match with presence in the attacking field, exchanging passes in search of spaces in the Santos marking. In the 19th minute, midfielder Ary Borges launched Bia Zaneratto, who opened for Byanca Brazil on the right and received it back in the area. The Imperatriz escaped the marking, but was stopped by Camila Rodrigues at the time of finishing. Already at 23, the goalkeeper alvinegra made a great save in a kick by midfielder Andressinha, in a ball adjusted from the heel by Ary, close to the penalty mark.

The Mermaids managed to scare, finally, in the 29th minute, with striker Cristiane, with a header, at the back of Day Silva, sending the cross from the left of midfielder Jane to the outside. Verdão, however, was more organized and responded in sequence (again with Bia Zaneratto). She was launched on the counterattack, beat defender Bia Menezes and kicked from the edge of the area, for another great save by Camila Rodrigues.

The hosts returned more connected for the second half. At two minutes, Cristiane scored, taking advantage of Amanda’s rebound in Jane’s shot, from outside the area, but the goal was annulled due to a lack of the attacker in a tackle with Camilinha. The Palestrinas were slow to wake up, but when they did, they managed to regain control of the actions. At 22 minutes, Carol Rodrigues hit the right post, in a kick from the edge of the area. In the sequence, Andressinha took a risk from the middle and sent the crossbar.

The final minutes of the match were more truncated and lacking, with the teams sinning in decision making. At 45 minutes, Jane had the chance to give the victory to Santos, shooting through the middle and getting in Amanda’s face, but the submission came out on top. The punishment came three minutes later. Already in the additions, Bia Zaneratto reached the bottom line on the left and crossed low for Patrícia Sochor. The attacker, who had entered minutes earlier, was free in the area and did not waste it, giving Palestrinas the victory.