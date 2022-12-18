BrazilBrazil

France and Argentina face off in Qatar Cup final

France and Argentina will compete, starting at 12:00h (Brasília time) this Sunday (18) at the Lusail Stadium, for the title of the Qatar Cup. For both Europeans and South Americans, the decision will be the opportunity to reach the third title in the competition.

After winning the last World Cup, in 2018 (Russia), the French arrive with a certain favoritism for this Sunday’s match. With a talented generation of players, which includes striker Kylian Mbappé as an exponent, France can match a feat that only Brazil has achieved in World Cups, achieving a second consecutive championship (the Brazilian team triumphed in the 1958 and 1962 World Cups).

For this, the team led by coach Didier Deschamps had to overcome a sequence of injuries that ruled out names such as midfielders N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba and striker Karim Benzema, current holder of the award for best player in the world.

These absences meant that some players took on new responsibilities in the team (such as striker Antoine Griezmann, who has been playing more at the back to collaborate in midfield) and that others became important starters (such as defensive midfielder Tchouaméni and full-back Theo Hernández ).

For the decision, coach Didier Deschamps made it clear, in a press conference last Saturday (17), that he knows he will have to deal with an extra challenge, the support of the passionate Argentine fans present at the Lusail Stadium (thousands of fans arrived in Qatar in the last days to follow the decision): “I am aware that this Argentine team has very strong popular support. Obviously, the stadium tomorrow will be mostly for Argentine fans. I expect a festive mood, Argentines are passionate people, totally in favor of their team. It gives a festive, positive atmosphere, they sing a lot, they are very expressive. It’s good to have that atmosphere for a match like this because it’s a World Cup final, but our opponents are not in the stands, the only ones we have will be on the field”.

If it wins, France will reach the third championship in the FIFA World Cup, after the conquests of 1998, achieved at home, and 2018, in Russia.

Argentina also reaches the decision trying to lift the trophy of a World Cup for the third time (after winning in 1978, at home, and in 1986, in Mexico). However, rather than pinning their hopes on a young star like France, the brothers are expecting much from veteran star Lionel Messi.

Playing in his last World Cup for his country, the striker is looking for the title he still lacks in his successful career in Qatar. Providing this last glory to Messi seems to be extra fuel for Argentina’s players. “I see Leo [Messi] happy, like all Argentines. It was hard to beat Messi in the Copa America [primeira competição que o camisa 10 conquistou pela seleção principal de seu país]but now I see it even better”, declared goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez at a press conference.

However, coach Lionel Scaloni made it clear that this Sunday’s clash is not restricted to a clash between Mbappé and Lionel Messi, but involves two teams that have a lot of history in world football: “Tomorrow’s game is Argentina against France, in addition to Messi and Mbappe”.

The coach says this because, in the course of Argentina’s campaign in Qatar, he saw the emergence of a generation of young values ​​(such as striker Julián Álvarez and midfielder Enzo Fernandez) who may be assuming the role of the Argentine national team precisely with an achievement memorable.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

