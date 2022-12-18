Mega da Virada bets can be placed from this week

From now on, all bets placed on the Mega Sena compete for the Mega da Virada prize, to be drawn on December 31st. The last draw before the Mega da Virada took place yesterday (17) and now all bets on the modality are now exclusive to the draw on the last day of the year.

The prize is estimated at BRL 450 million and does not accumulate. If there are no winners in the main bracket, matching 6 numbers, the prize will be divided among the winners of the 2nd bracket (matching 5 numbers) and so on. If only one winner takes the Mega da Virada prize and invests the entire amount in Caixa’s Poupança, he will receive an average of R$ 3 million in income in the first month.

Bets for Mega da Virada can be placed until 5 pm (Brasília time) on December 31, 2022 at lottery outlets across the country, through the Loterias Caixa portal and the Loterias Caixa app, available for Android and iOS platform users. . The value of a single Mega bet, with six numbers, is R$ 4.50.

Since its 1st edition, in 2009, Mega da Virada has awarded 111 bets that hit the six tens. This time, the number of numbers that can be chosen for the same bet increased from up to 16 to up to 20. With this, in this edition of the contest, bettors have more options to make their numerical combinations and hope to hit the six tens drawn.

The only authorized Loterias Caixa channels for selling lottery products and registering bets are the more than 13,000 Caixa lottery outlets spread across Brazil, the Loterias Caixa portal, the Loterias Caixa app, available free of charge for iOS and Android users. Caixa customers can also place bets via Internet Banking Caixa.