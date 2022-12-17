Messi’s hometown shows off a giant jersey as it awaits the World Cup final

Argentines showed off this Friday (16th) in Rosario, Lionel Messi’s hometown, a gigantic shirt of their most illustrious son, in one of the most emblematic spots in the country, in yet another sign of the expectation that the star will lead his team to a new World Cup title after 36 years.

Located 300 kilometers north of Buenos Aires, on the west bank of the Paraná River, Rosario is one of the most populous cities in Argentina and an agro-industrial enclave of world importance.

It was there that “Lío” Messi grew up, who with five goals and three assists is one of the stars of the World Cup in Qatar, whose long-awaited final will be played on Sunday (18) between Argentina and France.

“It gives me goosebumps,” Juan Pío Drovetta, mayor of the village of Serodino, told Reuters, where Messi’s 12-meter-wide by 18-meter-long Argentine jersey was handcrafted and now flutters beside the Monument to the Flag. , in downtown Rosario.

“Behind this there is work, there is heart, there is grit, there is blood, which is what our boys, with Lío at the helm, and La Scaloneta [como é popularmente chamada a equipe comandada por Lionel Scaloni] are putting it there, in Qatar,” he added.

Sunday’s match will be the second World Cup final for Messi, who will be looking for redemption after losing 1-0 to Germany in the last game of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“We’re going to win, that’s how it is. By the will of these boys, by the way they treat each other,” said Juan Ibáñez Moroni, father of Pedro Ibáñez, an eight-year-old boy who plays in the lower divisions of Newell’s Old Boys, the club where Messi emerged. in the base categories.

