Vale will pay BRL 380 million to repair damages after evacuation in Macacos

The mining company Vale is expected to disburse R$ 380 million to compensate and repair the damage caused in Macacos, a district of the city of Nova Lima (MG), located in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. In 2019, several families had to leave their homes in the community, after the emergency level of the B3/B4 dam at Mina Mar Azul was raised. Many of them have not yet been able to return. The situation has also impacted the local economy, hampering trade and reducing tourism.

Measures aimed at compensating and repairing damages were established in an agreement signed yesterday (15) between the mining company, the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), the Public Defender of Minas Gerais (DPMG), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the city hall of Nova Lima. A total amount of R$ 500 million was defined, but R$ 120 million correspond to expenses already incurred. Thus, the new obligations foreseen will require a contribution of R$ 380 million from Vale. The agreement also extinguished two lawsuits filed by the MPMG, one in the environmental sphere and the other of a socioeconomic nature.

Macacos, as the district of São Sebastião das Águas Claras is popularly known, was one of several locations affected by the wave of evacuations that followed the collapse of the Vale dam that occurred in January 2019 in the city of Brumadinho (MG), causing 270 deaths. deaths and various environmental and socioeconomic impacts. Days after the episode, the National Mining Agency (ANM) and other control bodies launched an inspection offensive to prevent new similar tragedies.

After this fine-tooth combing of the dam situation, several structures lost their declarations of stability, which required the stoppage and automatic activation of emergency level 1. In cases classified as level 2 or 3, the mining companies were obliged to organize the evacuation of the entire perimeter that would be flooded in the event of a tragedy and repair the population. Throughout the state of Minas Gerais, almost a thousand people were removed from their homes, although a good number have already been authorized to return.

Macacos is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the city of Nova Lima and attracts visitors due to its natural beauty, with a backdrop of mountains, springs and waterfalls. The first evacuation took place on February 16, 2019, just two weeks before Carnival, scaring away tourists frightened by the risk of the dam breaking. At the time, the B3/B4 dam sirens sounded and the structure’s emergency level was raised from 1 to 2.

At the time, the city hall of Nova Lima reported that practically 100% of the reservations at the inns were cancelled. Even those located outside the evacuated perimeter were left empty. Events scheduled for the carnival were also suspended. “There are 100 directly affected tourist ventures that impact approximately 600 direct jobs, not to mention the ripple effect in other areas”, said the note released by the municipality at the time.

A little over a month later, the B3/B4 dam sirens went off again and the structure was classified as emergency level 3. This is the maximum level, which means imminent risk of rupture. In all, more than 270 people had to leave their homes. According to Vale, there are still 46 families out of their properties. While they cannot return to their homes, the mining company is responsible for paying for the rent of temporary residences or accommodation in hotels.

According to the repair agreement, the R$380 million will finance three programs. One of them, focused on the transfer of income, foresees monthly transfer of values ​​to the affected people until the end of 2025 and will be funded with R$ 77.5 million.

Another program will allocate R$ 202.5 million to requalification of commerce and tourism. Among several measures, the construction of a parking lot, an information and environmental education center, a soccer field, an esplanade for events and a solid waste sorting shed are planned, in addition to improving signage, recovery of public structures and improvements in the Municipal Park of Feixos. The mining company also committed to transform territories owned by it into conservation units. There are also resources for holding events with traditional celebrations and farmers’ fairs.

The remaining BRL 100 million is related to the program that aims to strengthen the municipal public service and meet the demands of the affected community. These resources can be used to invest in basic sanitation, education, health, social assistance, environment and urban mobility. Residents will decide, through a participatory budget, the allocation of R$ 20 million. Vale will fund an independent technical consultancy, chosen by those affected, to assist in the selection, formatting and presentation of projects.

In a note, Vale informed that an independent technical audit will be contracted to monitor the implementation of the established measures. According to the mining company, the agreement reinforces its commitment to repairing the community. “Vale remains open to dialogue, actively listening to the population”, adds the text.

return to homes

After the tragedy in Brumadinho, the ANM issued a resolution forcing the elimination of all similar dams, built using the upstream raising method. The matter was also dealt with in the Mar de Mud Never Again Law, approved by the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), which required the completion of the entire process within three years.

The deadlines, however, were not met, which led to an agreement between the MPMG and several mining companies for the payment of compensation for violation of the legislation. Vale’s current schedule indicates that the elimination of all dams built using the upstream raising method will only be completed in 2035. “Since 2019, 40% of them have already been eliminated, which is equivalent to 12 structures”, informs the mining company.

The return of families to their homes in Macacos depends on the progress of the B3/B4 dam elimination project, which also contributes to reducing its emergency level. But there is an additional challenge: in the case of dams that are at a critical level, Vale needs to work with unmanned equipment, keeping workers out of the risk area. At the B3/B4 dam, trucks, excavators and tractors are guided remotely at facilities based in Belo Horizonte, using computers with joysticks and large monitors. The complete elimination of the structure is scheduled for 2025.

Two weeks ago, Vale informed that the B3/B4 dam had its emergency level reduced from 3 to 2. of the structure and enabled the reduction of the emergency level”, records a note released by the mining company. The improvement, however, is still not enough to free access to the evacuated area. The expectation is that, by the end of 2023, the reduction to emergency level 1 will occur.

Some dam elimination projects also provide for the construction of containment structures, which would work as a barrier to retain the tailings mud in case of rupture. The measure has already been adopted in different locations. In Macacos, a structure 40 meters high was built. In February last year, there was an adverse effect. In view of the high volume of rainfall in the region, the retention of water by the structure caused flooding in accesses to the community, leaving residents stranded.