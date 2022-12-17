STF will consider resolution in secret budget trial

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski stated that the Court will take into account the new resolution approved today (16) in Congress when deciding on the legality of the so-called “secret budget”. The Resolution changes the rules for the transfer of funds arising from the rapporteur’s amendments (RP9) to make these transfers more transparent to society.

“We have paralyzed our vote in honor of the Federal Senate, the National Congress, and now we have a resolution and we will certainly take it into account when we resume the trial on Monday, at 10 am”, said the magistrate to journalists, this afternoon. . The Supreme Court has already started the trial of a lawsuit by some parties, who understand that the RP9 amendments are illegal and are not provided for in the Constitution. Only Lewandowski and Gilmar Mendes have not yet voted.

The nickname of “secret budget” arose from the absence of identification of deputies and senators who indicated the application of such resources. Thus, according to critics of the RP9, the amendments are used by the Federal Executive to co-opt deputies and senators to vote on matters of their interest in exchange for direct allocations to public bodies.

According to the STF minister, many of the Court’s concerns regarding these amendments, and expressed during the trial, were addressed in the resolution. He understands that the approval that took place today in Congress is a new fact and that it should be considered in the judgment.

So far, ministers Rosa Weber, rapporteur for the process, have considered the secret budget unconstitutional; Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux and Cármen Lúcia. Ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli and Nunes Marques voted for the possibility of adopting the amendments, but with the application of proportional forms of distribution and inspection. And Minister André Mendonça voted to maintain the rapporteur’s amendments, understanding that the political decision on the destination of budgetary resources rests with the Legislature.