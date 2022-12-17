MEC informs release of BRL 2 billion in university budget

The Ministry of Education (MEC) informed this Friday (16) that the federal government allowed the release of almost R$ 2 billion in financial resources for discretionary expenses of universities and federal teaching institutes. The value, according to the folder, recomposes the budget that had been blocked at the end of November. At the time, entities such as the National Association of Directors of Federal Education Institutions (Andifes) calculated a budget cut of R$ 1.68 billion.

“The budgetary changes, available in Ordinance No. 10,680, published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette (DOU), of Thursday (15), allow the MEC to comply with all the financial commitments foreseen until the end of 2022, as the payment of grants, grants and operating conditions for universities”, detailed the folder.

Also according to the MEC, resources were authorized for the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes), the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE) and the Brazilian Company of Hospital Services (Ebserh). The deadline for commitment of budget appropriations has been extended until December 31, 2022.

At the University of Brasília (UnB), the dean Márcia Abrahão confirmed, in an official note, that financial resources in the amount of R$ 8.5 million were reimbursed. With this amount, the institution informed that it will pay all bills for the month of November that were overdue, such as aid for students and researchers, cleaning companies, security, maintenance, drivers, University Restaurant, water, electricity and other expenses. The official pointed out that the payment of expenses for December will still depend on the release of funds by the federal government.

In addition to the financial resources, another R$ 17 million that were blocked from UnB’s budget were released for the university to carry out discretionary expenditures, such as the acquisition of equipment and execution of contracts.