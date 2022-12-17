BrazilBrazil

STF votes for the release of former governor Sérgio Cabral

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed today (16) a majority of 3 votes to 2 in favor of the release of former governor of Rio de Janeiro Sérgio Cabral. The politician has been imprisoned since 2016.

The judgment was held in the virtual plenary of the collegiate, a modality in which ministers enter the votes in the electronic system, without in-person deliberation. Thus, there is still no information on when the release warrant will be issued.

The release was motivated by the habeas corpus judgment in which the former governor’s defense alleged the incompetence of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, then headed by former judge Sérgio Moro, to determine the arrest and judge the Operation Lava Jato process on the alleged payment of bribes in works at the Petrochemical Complex of Rio de Janeiro (Comperj).

The votes for the release were pronounced by ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, André Mendonça and Gilmar Mendes. Edson Fachin, the case’s rapporteur, and Nunes Marques voted to maintain the prison.

The virtual voting started on December 9th.

Sérgio Cabral’s defense released a note informing that “The Federal Supreme Court recognized the illegality of keeping former governor Sérgio Cabral in prison and determined that he should wait in freedom for the outcome of the process”. The defense clarifies that he will remain under house arrest pending the conclusion of the other criminal actions and “trusts in a fair solution, aimed at recognizing his innocence and a series of nullities existing in the other processes to which he responds.”

Matter updated at 00:11 to add a note by Sérgio Cabral.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Morocco and Croatia play for 3rd place in the Qatar Cup

41 mins ago

This Saturday’s Mega-Sena pays a prize of R$ 3 million

1 hour ago

Brazil Aid: final NIS 9 beneficiaries can move resources

2 hours ago

Chamber approves PEC that gives legal certainty to lottery contracts

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.