Morocco and Croatia play for 3rd place in the Qatar Cup

The Khalifa International Stadium will be the stage for the penultimate chapter of the Qatar Cup, the dispute for 3rd place. Starting at 12:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday (17) the surprising Morocco will try to make the best campaign in its history in a World Cup. Croatia wants to win to reach the second best participation in the competition.

Despite having the possibility of carrying out the best campaign in its history, the coach of Morocco, Walid Regragui, made it clear in a press conference last Friday (16) that his desire was to be in the big decision: “I understand that it is important to finish third place instead of room. My point is that we didn’t make it to the final. We wanted to play the final on Sunday.”

𝐓𝐎𝐆𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐋 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐄𝐍𝐃 pic.twitter.com/FMGNjs6I0A — Team du Maroc (@EnMaroc) December 14, 2022

However, the dream of the African team was interrupted after the defeat to France in the semifinal played last Wednesday (14). Now, the challenge is the Croatian team, against which Morocco debuted in the group stage of the Cup, in a match that ended in a goalless draw. But, in Regragui’s opinion, the dynamics of this Saturday’s game should be very different from the previous confrontation: “There was a lot of hesitation in the first game. Both teams will want to win and it will be a great game.”

To achieve this goal, the African team will have to deal with some important absences, defenders Romain Saïss and Nayef Aguerd, both injured, and striker En-Nesyri, who is doubtful because of muscle pain.

For Croatia, winning third place at the World Cup would be a kind of consolation prize after the defeat to Argentina in the semifinals, after a heroic victory over Brazil in the quarterfinals.

According to coach Zlatko Dalic, the Moroccan team occupies in Qatar the place Croatia occupied four years ago in Russia, the surprise one: “Morocco resembles us four years ago. No one expected them to reach this stage. They deserve to be here. They will be a more challenging opponent than in the first match [que terminou em empate sem gols]🇧🇷

The European team also arrives with problems for this Saturday’s match, which will mean that the starting lineup will be defined just minutes before the ball rolls: “This is the seventh match in a month and we are a little tired and exhausted. We have some problems with [Josko] gvardiol, [Josip] Juranovic and [Marcelo] Brozovic. We’ll see what happens. We have to be cautious.”

Cup Final

After defining the third place in the Qatar Cup, the final will be played from 12h (Brasília time) next Sunday (18) at the Lusail Stadium, between France and Argentina.