This Saturday’s Mega-Sena pays a prize of R$ 3 million

Although 57% of the Brazilian population classifies themselves as black, brown and indigenous, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), this portion of the population is still underrepresented in academic institutions. With a view to reducing this gap, the Serrapilheira Institute and the Carlos Chagas Filho Foundation for Research Support in the State of Rio de Janeiro (Faperj) decided, in an unprecedented partnership, to make an exclusive call for black and indigenous scientists who are postdoctoral but who do not yet have any bond as teachers.

“We want to help them at that moment when they are already postdoctoral, but they still don’t have this formal position, different from what happens in our other calls. In fact, what we want is to combine several important aspects for science. We hope that the questions coming from black and indigenous researchers are new questions in the group where this researcher will be received. We want to bring new blood to research groups in Rio de Janeiro, in the field of ecology, questions coming from this historically excluded group in the scientific field. We are very excited,” he told Brazil Agency the Director of Science at Serrapilheira, Cristina Caldas.

Investment

The area chosen was ecology, whose problems are addressed by different disciplines, such as mathematics and physics, and not just biology, he said. The announcement will distribute grants to researchers, but also resources for them to develop their projects and do science. “We are giving grants and money. This is innovative”, underlined Cristina Caldas.

Between payment of grants and resources for research, for development in the field of ecology, the public notice encompasses a total of R$ 10.2 million. Black and indigenous scientists from all parts of Brazil and the world, including Brazilians and foreigners, will be able to compete for the eight vacancies. As the call is co-financed by Faperj, the research will have to be carried out in the state of Rio de Janeiro. “We are talking about circulation, about renewing ideas”.

The complete announcement will be known next January and registration will begin on March 21, with closing scheduled for April 24, 2023. The selection process will end in November, with the selection of eight researchers by scientists who work in international institutions of excellence . The announcement of the call now aims to give researchers time to prepare themselves, Cristina clarified. Scientists will have three years to develop research, renewable for another two years.

Diversity

“Our goal, at the end of the day, is for these people to later get formal positions in research institutions in Brazil. We are encouraging diversity in science, ultimately, because we want to see more black and indigenous people in leadership positions in science. We are helping during this period, with all this special attention to the questions that they are also bringing, but with the final objective that they have more and more representation in research institutions in the country”, emphasized the director of Serrapilheira.

The focus of the public notice is young scientists who have completed their doctorate in any area of ​​scientific knowledge between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2022. Candidates must not have any type of employment relationship with science and technology institutions (ICTs) . Interested parties should indicate the research group they will join. This group should be formed by other scientists and work in Rio de Janeiro.

The eight selected candidates will receive a monthly grant of R$8,000, in addition to up to R$700,000 to finance research for three years, renewable for another two years. An additional R$ 100,000 will also be made available specifically for the integration and training of people from underrepresented groups in the research teams.

For the director-president of Serrapilheira, Hugo Aguilaniu, tropical ecology should be one of the strategic axes to guide investments in science in the country. “We need to develop Brazil‘s enormous leadership potential in combating the climate crisis and the devastation of biomes, making the country a global ‘hub’ of climate and biodiversity scientists,” he said.

The president of Faperj, Jerson Lima Silva, emphasized that, by promoting research in a field such as ecology, “we are fulfilling our role for future generations. And when we direct this notice to talented black and indigenous young people, we believe that we are redeeming our debts with the past. We hope that the results will be surprising, bringing together diverse groups and bringing creative contributions”, stated Silva.