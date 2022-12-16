BrazilBrazil

Revenue and Civil Police seize synthetic drugs in Galeão

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Civilian police officers from the Rio de Janeiro International Airport Police Station and Federal Revenue agents seized, this Thursday (15), several synthetic drugs. The operation took place at the Domestic Post Office Center at Galeão Airport. The value of the seizure is approximately R$ 225,000.

The seized narcotics, which do not only include synthetic drugs, are: 2,729 kg of hashish, 1,719 kg of ecstasy, 22 cigarette holders with cannabis, 2,184 kg of MDMA, 123 g of cocaine, 90 NBOme stamps, 2,699 kg of marijuana and 541 g of marijuana crack. The agents also found around R$60,000 in fake banknotes, hidden inside a sound box.

The drugs were found in postal packages that would go from Rio de Janeiro to other states. The action involved a team of scent dogs from the Division of Surveillance Repression of Smuggling and Embezzlement of the Federal Revenue Service in the 7th Fiscal Region, which includes the states of Rio and Espírito Santo.

The International Airport police station has been making arrests since the end of November. In previous actions, agents found the equivalent of R$ 3 million in narcotics, including ecstasy, marijuana, hashish, perfume launchers, cocaine and crack.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Pilots and flight attendants declare strike for next Monday

37 mins ago

Congress changes rule for recognition of physical education diploma

1 hour ago

Senate approves expansion of accountability of the Aldir Blanc Act

1 hour ago

Senate approves bill that facilitates location of bone marrow donors

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.