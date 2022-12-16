Pilots and flight attendants declare strike for next Monday

Pilots and flight attendants who work for the main airlines in the country approved the outbreak of a national strike, starting next Monday (19). The decision to cross arms was taken in the general assembly of the category this Thursday (15), according to the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA).

The stoppage, which will last indefinitely, will always take place from 6 am to 8 am, at the airports of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Campinas, Porto Alegre, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and Fortaleza, the largest in the country. The measure should generate a ripple effect of delays and possible cancellations of flights.

The reason for the strike, according to the category, is the “frustration of negotiations for the renewal of the Collective Bargaining Agreement”. The agreement is still under discussion between the unions of workers in the sector and airline companies. The strike will not affect flights with organs for transplantation, vaccines or patients in medical care, assured the SNA.

The aeronauts claim recovery of inflationary losses, in addition to a real gain in wages and benefits. The category union argues that the high prices of airline tickets have generated increasing profits for companies. From January to October this year, for example, the average price of tickets rose 35%, according to data from the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). Professionals in the airline industry also claim improvements in working conditions for the renewal of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, such as the definition of the start times for breaks and the prohibition of changes to them, in addition to compliance with the existing limits on time on the ground between stages of flights.

“It is important to highlight that the companies themselves point out in their reports to the market, as well as in news published in the press, that the airline sector has been recovering rapidly, with profits greater than those of the pre-pandemic period. for airline tickets has increased and the prices imposed on passengers have risen dramatically. However, companies remain intransigent, refusing to grant a more dignified remuneration to the crew, in addition to proposing that pilots and flight attendants work more hours. Brazil rely on the understanding of society and the common sense of the airlines to avoid disruptions,” the union said in a statement.

THE Brazil Agency sought the National Union of Airline Companies (SNEA), which sent an official note on Thursday night, on behalf of the airlines. In the text, the entity states that it offered a 100% readjustment of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) for the wage floor, the same correction for national daily rates, life insurance and food vouchers, in addition to the guarantee of the base date of 1st of December and all financial and social clauses of the Collective Agreement while negotiations were ongoing. So far, however, the employers’ union has reported not having received a counterproposal from the workers.

Regarding the increase in airline tickets, the entity argued that the price “has been strongly affected in recent years due to the pandemic, conflicts in Europe, the devaluation of the real against the dollar and the increase in the price of oil”. In addition, the SNEA emphasized that aviation kerosene (QAV) increased by 118% compared to 2019 and today represents more than 50% of costs.

