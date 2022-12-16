Senate approves expansion of accountability of the Aldir Blanc Act

The Senate plenary approved today (15) a bill that extends until July 31, 2023 the deadline for states and municipalities to account for the use of resources allocated by the Aldir Blanc Act (PL 2.895/2022). Initially the deadline ended this month. The text goes to sanction.

According to the project rapporteur, Paulo Rocha (PT-PA), the need to increase the deadline is necessary due to “administrative difficulties”, mainly in the municipalities.

The Aldir Blanc Act was financial aid granted to the cultural sector during the covid-19 pandemic. Half of the money made available by law — around R$1.5 billion — was allocated to states, the Federal District and municipalities, which need to be accountable to the Union.

* With information from the Senate Agency