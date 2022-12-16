Festival Cine MIS starts this Friday in São Paulo

The Cine MIS Festival, which starts today (16) in São Paulo, will show 28 productions including short, medium and feature films selected from 600 works submitted by producers from all regions of the country.

The selection was made by filmmakers Glenda Nicácio, Duda Leite and Bruno Cucio and by programmers from the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS) Jéssica Silva, Júnior Oliveira and Ícaro San Carlo.

“From the native peoples of Crato in Ceará to the streets of Manaus, in the north of the country, the Cine MIS Festival brings a social portrait of times when the struggle for identity, housing, justice and rights permeates social relations and feeds the yearnings for construction. of a new society”, highlights the MIS in a statement.

Among the films is drop dead gorgeous, by director Catharina Felix, a documentary about the importance of beauty even after death. Mixing fiction and reality, the film addresses the world of cadaver make-up artists. will also be on display nowhere, by directors Thais de Almeida Prado and Flavia Couto. The film is composed of the autobiographical look of eight women in relation to the cities where they live. It is a poetic essay of everyday experiences.

The complete schedule can be viewed at site of MIS.