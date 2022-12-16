BrazilBrazil

Santa Claus: deadline for adopting a letter from the Post Office ends today

Anyone who wants to help Santa Claus in the campaign Adopt a Letter from the Post Office has until today (16) to guarantee a Christmas present for a child.

The Adote uma Carta campaign was born in 1989, on the initiative of some Correios employees who, during their work routine, received correspondence written by children intended for Santa Claus. Sensitized, some of them decided to adopt the requests and send the first gifts.

Over time, more people joined the idea and this action ended up becoming a corporate project. Today, any person or company can participate.

Administrative manager Amanda Barbosa has been adopting letters for five years and that the feelings when adopting are diverse and difficult to explain.

“A very great feeling of gratitude, of being able to provide a dignified Christmas, with joy. A feeling that we cannot express in words, right? From the moment we receive the letters, that we separate, that we enter there in each one’s life and try to imagine what they are like, it’s a mix of feelings that words can’t express”, points out Amanda.

Last year, more than 150,000 letters were adopted throughout Brazil.

In all municipalities participating in the campaign, there is at least one post office to pick up the letter.

In addition, Santa Claus has already adhered to technology and even has a digital letter. On the website blognoel.correios.com.br it is possible to find out where these letters are collected in each city, in addition to other information.

