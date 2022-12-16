Peru: protests block tourists in distant city

Protests sparked by Peru’s unfolding political crisis have kept dozens of tourists, including children, trapped in a distant mountain town for more than 48 hours as residents refuse to allow them to cross into Bolivia, a member of the group told Reuters.

About six buses and 60 people were blocked from leaving the Andean town of Checacupe, in the Peruvian region of Cusco, in the early hours of Dec. 13, said Wilmaris Villarroel, a Costa Rican hiker whose bus was stopped en route to La Paz, Bolivia.

The overthrow of former President Pedro Castillo on Dec. 7 sparked violent street protests in Peru, as well as road and train blockades that trapped hundreds of tourists in the ruins of Machu Picchu.

Wilmaris told Reuters that residents would not allow the group, which she said included the elderly and children, to continue their journey.

“They said if we tried to get through they would burn us alive,” Wilmaris added, although Reuters was unable to verify the claim.

According to the climber, the Bolivian bus drivers were unwilling or unable to make the return trip and the police presence in the area was minimal.

Meanwhile, efforts to get help from foreign embassies in Peru have been unsuccessful.

In a video recorded by Wilmaris and verified by Reuters, travelers from Argentina, Chile, France, Japan, England, Peru and the United States ask for international help.

The tourist also said that the group has little money and that residents resist selling food and water, leaving them hungry and dehydrated. Several are falling ill from being forced to sleep on buses with toilets that no longer work.

“We are not to blame for what is happening in the country,” Wilmaris said. It’s a beautiful country, and we just want to continue our journey.”

