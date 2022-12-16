BrazilBrazil

Rio sends to the STF a plan to reduce police lethality

The government of Rio de Janeiro informed, on the night of yesterday (15,) which sent its State Plan for the Reduction of Lethality by Police Intervention to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The document was forwarded to Minister Edson Fachin, in compliance with a determination by the court itself.

According to the state government, a public hearing and consultation were held and the text, which incorporated suggestions from the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Public Defender’s Office, was published in the State Official Gazette on the last fourth-Friday (14).

The text provides for improvements in police action through measures in three axes: human resources, equipment and administrative-operational procedures.

Among the Rio de Janeiro government’s commitments to reduce deaths caused by police actions is the installation of cameras on agents’ uniforms (body cams), in armored vehicles and helicopters.

The police will also advise public health and education units about carrying out operations in their regions, within a period that does not jeopardize the effectiveness of the action, so that measures are adopted in order to avoid risks to the physical integrity of the users of these services.

There is also a commitment to provide information on the result of the operations to the Public Prosecution Service within 24 hours after the police action is carried out.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

