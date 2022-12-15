BrazilBrazil

Paris celebrates France’s victory over Morocco in the Qatar Cup

Fans crowded the icy Champs-Elysées avenue, in Paris, this Wednesday (14th), after the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco, which for millions touched the heart, with the 2-0 victory of the Blues, which reached the final for the second consecutive time.

Deeply entangled by their colonial ties and migrant labor flows from North Africa to France in the postwar period, the two nations share a history that has shaped their identities and policies, and created a sometimes tense relationship.

France is home to a large Moroccan community, and many of its members hold dual citizenship.

“We prefer to arrive early because it will be chaos later. We just want to celebrate our victory and we can feel it’s going to get crazy,” said student Kerene Massuka, who came with a friend carrying a French flag.

Fans were surrounded by hundreds of police trucks securing the area while setting off fireworks.

Crowds of fans from both countries were seen entering the avenue, all decorated for Christmas, after the final whistle, where authorities were waiting for tens of thousands of people, despite the temperatures being close to zero degrees Celsius.

The stakes were high on both sides.

Morocco had a chance of becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup final, but France are now poised to become the first team to retain the World Cup title after 60 years on Sunday.

*Reporting by Geert De Clercq, John Irish and Yonathan van der Voort.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

