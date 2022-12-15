BrazilBrazil

Cerrado records 25% increase in deforestation this year

Deforestation in the Cerrado increased by 25.29% from August 2021 to July 2022. The information was released this Wednesday (14) by the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), a unit linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations (MCTI). In all, an area of ​​10,688.73 km² was deforested.

In 2021, the area where native vegetation was suppressed was 8,531.44 km². The highest percentages of deforestation were registered in Maranhão (26.51%), Tocantins (19.9%) and Bahia (13.36%).

The data were verified by the Cerrado Monitoring Project (Prodes), which maps the area of ​​the 126 orbits/point of the Landsat series that cover the Cerrado biome. The program identifies and quantifies areas larger than 1 hectare where native vegetation has been suppressed, regardless of the subsequent use of these regions.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

