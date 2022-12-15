BrazilBrazil

Brazil registers 54,493 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

Brazil has recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, 691,449 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (14) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 35,751,411.

In 24 hours, 54,493 new cases were registered. In the same period, 271 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

According to data from the Epidemiological Bulletin, 34,503,453 people have recovered from the disease and 556,509 cases are being monitored. Updated information on the states of Goiás, Piauí and Tocantins was not released.

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.24 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.98 million) and Paraná (2.81 million). The lowest rate of cases is registered in Acre (156.5 thousand). Then comes Roraima (180.4 thousand) and Amapá (182.2 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the data, São Paulo has the highest number (176,769), followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,266) and Minas Gerais (64,143). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,033), Amapá (2,165) and Roraima (2,178).

Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin

Epidemiological bulletin of covid-19 – Ministry of Health

Vaccination

To date, 495.7 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 181.1 million with the first dose and 163.6 million with the second dose. With a single dose, 5 million people were immunized. Another 101.8 million have already received the first booster dose and 39 million have been vaccinated with the second booster dose.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
