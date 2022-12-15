BrazilBrazil

Chamber extends deadline for rendering accounts of cultural transfers

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (14) a project extending from December 31, 2022 to July 31, 2023 the deadline for states, Federal District and municipalities to account for the resources of the Aldir Blanc Act. The matter goes to the Senate.

According to the author of the proposal, congresswoman Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ), of the 5,568 Brazilian municipalities, 1,111 – according to the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) – created their own municipal Culture funds. Created in 2020, the Aldir Blanc I Act, or Cultural Emergency Act, was intended to provide emergency resources for culture during the height of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the parliamentarian, studies still in progress identify a possible scenario in which almost half of Brazilian municipalities have not yet reported to the Union for the projects carried out with the resources of the Aldir Blanc I Law.

“If this situation continues, a significant number of municipalities may default on their legal obligations and possibly be prevented from receiving new resources, in a context in which the Union must carry out new decentralizations of large financial amounts to federal entities in the coming months, notably by Laws Aldir Blanc II and Paulo Gustavo.”, argued Jandira.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

