Let’s take the final step now, says Didier Deschamps

France must now take the last step towards winning its second consecutive title and third world championship after eliminating Morocco 2-0 in the semi-final of the World Cup this Wednesday (14), said the coach of the national team, Didier Deschamps.

The defending world champions opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a Theo Hernandez goal, and Randal Kolo Muani scored the other in the 34th minute to seal France’s fourth appearance in a final in the last seven editions of the tournament.

“There is emotion, there is pride, there will be a final stage”, declared Deschamps, who led the team to the 2018 world title. “We have been together with the players for a month, it is never easy. There is happiness so far.”

Deschamps is only the fourth coach to lead a country to two consecutive World Cup finals, and France will look to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the title.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was in the stands at Al Bayt Stadium to watch the game, was quick to praise the team.

“Our compatriots need simple and pure joy, sport provides it and football in particular. I’m much better now than an hour and a half ago,” Macron said.

“We suffered a lot, but we saw a great team. A huge thank you to our coach and to this team, which is indeed a mixture of several generations and that’s what’s good”, concluded the French president.

