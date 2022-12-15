Pandemic leaves legacy for Science and Technology, says minister

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Paulo Alvim, took stock of the portfolio’s activities over the past four years during the program The Voice of Brazil this Wednesday (14).

Among the highlights are the legacy left by the team in developing solutions to combat the covid-19 pandemic.

Alvim cited the creation of a network of researchers in virology. Another measure was the expansion of the network of laboratories with an NB3 biosafety level, that is, destined to work with class 3 biological risk pathogens, such as microorganisms that carry a high individual risk. According to Alvim, these laboratories were 12, increased to 30 and 48 more are being implemented.

According to the minister, the greatest legacy was the creation, together with the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), of the Vacinas CT, which enables the complete development of national immunizers and clinical trials. Alvim highlights the importance of local development of these vaccines because, mastering such technology, it is possible to change the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) without depending on modifications made abroad. “It allows us [ter] technological sovereignty,” he said.

Alvim also highlighted the resumption of the Brazilian space program. According to him, there was an update of the rules in addition to acting in strategic areas such as launch centers, with the promotion of the Alcântara center, which is highly competitive in terms of its positioning, which generates fuel savings and launch windows all year round. .

The minister also spoke about the importance of Science and Technology Weeks in promoting science. “This is fundamental not only for society’s perception of the contribution of science and technology to the daily lives of citizens, but more than that: we have to think about training for the future: new researchers”.

