Chamber approves PL that deals with general rules for military police

This Wednesday (14th) the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that establishes the general norms for the organization, personnel, war material, guarantees, summoning and mobilization of the military police and military fire departments. The text is sent to the Senate for analysis.

According to the text, these corporations, which are subordinated to the state governments, will have the details of their organization determined by law on the initiative of the governors, observing the general rules of the project and the fundamentals of organization of the Armed Forces.

It is up to the Union to define by decree the terms used in the project, such as public security, public order, preservation of public order, police power, ostensible police, police for the preservation of public order, Civil Defense, fire safety, fire prevention and fighting , panic and emergency, search, rescue and rescue, and military judicial police.

During the vote on the project, an amendment was approved that changes the definitions on the competences of traffic policing to guarantee the work of public transit agents and that also allows the police to go armed to partisan political events outside of duty hours, but without the uniform.

* With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency