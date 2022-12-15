With no goals in the Cup, Griezmann says he is happy with the campaign of France

French striker Antoine Griezmann proved once again that he is a great team player with another great performance to help guide his country to a second successive World Cup final on Wednesday (14th), with a 2-0 victory over Morocco.

Goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani made the difference for France, but it was Griezmann’s combination of strength and intelligence on both sides of the pitch that caught the eye.

The Atlético de Madrid (Spain) midfielder did not score a single goal at the World Cup in Qatar, but created several chances while creating spaces and breaking opponents’ plays.

French midfielder Paul Pogba, who is out of the Cup due to injury, even suggested on Instagram that Griezmann was playing as midfielder N’Golo Kante (another French embezzlement in the World Cup), after another gala performance against Morocco, which earned the striker the best player award.

“I feel good in my legs, in my head. The work I did on vacation and then at Atletico did me good, it was what I needed. I try to help the team as much as possible, as always,” said Griezmann.

“Morocco impressed me tonight, they armed themselves very well tactically and defensively. In the second half they created a lot of opportunities ”, she analyzed.

“Scoring an early goal made things easier for us and the second one made us more comfortable. It was a difficult game that boiled down to small details. Let’s try to learn from it.”

The victory guaranteed a mouth-watering final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina, which will be played at Lusail Stadium, next Sunday (18).

“Any team with Messi is a different proposition. We’ve seen Argentina play, we know how they play, it’s a tough team to play and they’re in top form,” said Griezmann.

“They have a strong team built around Messi. We know they will have a lot of support from the fans. Let’s see where we can harm them and how we can defend against them. We will be well prepared”.

“We can make history, but there is still a long way to go, 90 minutes or more. You have to keep your feet on the ground.”

