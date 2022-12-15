Belo Horizonte bet wins prize of R$ 134.8 million in the Mega-Sena

A bet made through Caixa’s electronic channels in the city of Belo Horizonte hit the Mega-Sena main bracket prize and will receive R$ 134,811,174.29.

The six dozens of the 2,548 contest were drawn tonight (14) at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. The dozens drawn are as follows: 09 – 15 – 23 – 25 – 29 – 30.

The corner recorded 186 winning bets; each one will pay the prize of BRL 36,544.82. The court had 12,011 hitters, they will individually receive R$ 808.46.

The next Mega-Sena draw, number 2,549, will raffle a prize of R$ 3 million. The draw will be held on the night of this Saturday (17).

Bets for the next contest can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets, throughout the country or via the internet. The steering wheel, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.