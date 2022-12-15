Brazil Aid is paid today to beneficiaries with final NIS 4

Caixa Econômica Federal pays today (15) the December installment of Auxílio Brazil to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 4. It is the fifth installment with a minimum amount of R$ 600, which will remain in effect until December, as amended enacted in July by the National Congress.

Unless a new proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) is approved, the minimum amount of the Brazil Aid will return to R$400 in January. On the 7th, the Senate approved the Transition PEC, which provides for R$ 145 billion in the federal spending ceiling over the next two years, which would allow the maintenance of the value at R$ 600 and the payment of an extra R$ 150 to families with children up to 6 years old. The program should be renamed Bolsa Familia.

The constitutional amendment approved in July released the inclusion of 2.2 million families in the Brazil Aid. As a result, the total number of beneficiaries served by the program rose to 20.2 million this semester. Traditionally, the dates of the Auxílio Brazil follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid in the last ten working days of the month.

Beneficiaries can consult information about payment dates, the amount of the benefit and the composition of installments in two applications: Auxílio Brazil, developed for the social program, and Caixa Tem, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Gas Allowance

The Gas Aid will also be paid today to families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), with final NIS 4. With a value of R$ 112 this month, the benefit follows the Aid Brazil schedule.

Expected to last five years, the program will benefit 5.5 million families by the end of 2026. The benefit, which was equivalent to 50% of the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder over the last six months, was resumed in August with the value 100% of the average price, which is equivalent to R$ 112 in October. This increase is in effect until this month, as per the constitutional amendment enacted by Congress, unless the Transition PEC is approved.

Paid every two months, Auxílio Gás originally had a budget of R$1.9 billion for this year, but the budget rose to R$2.95 billion after the enactment of the constitutional amendment.

Only those who are included in the CadÚnico and have at least one family member who receives the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) can take part in the program. The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women victims of domestic violence.

basic benefits

Auxílio Brazil has three basic benefits and six supplementary ones, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports, scientific and academic competitions.

Families with an income can receive extra benefits per capita up to R$100, considered in extreme poverty, and up to R$200, in poverty.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a guide of questions and answers about the Brazil Aid. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can resolve are the criteria for joining the social program, the nine different types of benefits and what happened to Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which were in effect until October last year.