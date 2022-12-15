Iran expelled from UN women’s group after US campaign

Iran was expelled from a United Nations (UN) women’s group on Wednesday (15) over policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, a move proposed by the United States (US) after the crackdown on Tehran to protests over the death of a young woman in police custody.

The 54-member UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopted a US-drafted resolution to “remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for the remainder of its term, between 2022-2020. 2026.”

There were 29 votes in favor, eight against – including Russia and China – and 16 abstentions.

“This is a victory for Iranian revolutionaries who have faced guns and bullets as they fight this state of apartheid of gender,” wrote Iranian journalist and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad, who lives in the United States, on Twitter.

Iran’s clerical rulers have faced the biggest protests in years since September after 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini died in custody of the morality police, who enforce strict dress codes in the country.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said removing Iran was the right thing to do. The 45-member commission meets annually in March and aims to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“It is extremely important for the women of Iran,” Thomas-Greenfield told Reuters after the vote. “They have received a strong message from the United Nations that we will support them and condemn Iran and not let them sit in the Commission for the Status of Women and continue to attack women in their own country.”

Thomas-Greenfield said the vote was unprecedented. “We are not going to set limits, we are going to continue to push for human rights wherever they are being violated. This is a core value for us.”

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.