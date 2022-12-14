BrazilBrazil

Dollar ends day down 0.04%

The dollar closed down 0.04%, ending the day at R$5.3098. Throughout the trading session, the currency operated downwards, retreating 1.31%. The US currency ended the day close to stability, contrasting the external good mood, with US inflation data, with the announcement that Aloizio Mercadante will be the new president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), which upset the market.

The US inflation figures were lower than expected, which reinforced the hope that the Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank, moderates its pace of monetary tightening.

The US Labor Department said on Tuesday that the consumer price index rose 0.1% last month, after advancing 0.4% in October. The Federal Reserve ends its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday afternoon (14).

The stock exchange ended the day in decline, also a reflection of Mercadante’s announcement for the BNDES. The B3 closed at -1.71%, ending the session with 103,539 points. It was the second drop in a row for the stock market.

* With information from Reuters

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

