Messi praises Argentina’s intelligence in victory over Croatia

Lionel Messi praised the intelligence of Argentina’s team after the 3-0 victory over Croatia to reach the final of the World Cup, this Tuesday (13), after the team showed more courage than talent to defeat the Netherlands at the stage. previous.

Messi converted a penalty in the first half, before Julián Álvarez scored a goal in each half to defeat Croatia, who did not find themselves on the field and appeared to have less gas in the tank after advancing in the previous two rounds on penalties.

“We are an intelligent squad, we know how to read the game, we know how to suffer when necessary, when to press. Every detail counts in every match,” said Messi, who is on his quest to win his first World Cup, at a press conference.

“We knew that sometimes they weren’t very tidy and left space behind,” he said.

Messi took advantage of this space to prepare the play for Álvarez in the third goal, after an excellent run towards the bottom line that culminated in a beautiful play.

“I’m really enjoying it. I’m feeling very good, strong enough to face all the matches”, said Messi, who tied with the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé as the tournament’s top scorer, with a total of five goals.

“In the previous game [contra a Holanda], the extension was not easy. Today we were tired, but we worked hard to win this victory, ”he said.

“We played very well, we prepared ourselves to play this way because we knew we wouldn’t have the ball and we would need to run in this match. So we prepared for this match in a very good way, as we always do,” added Messi, who tied Germany’s Lothar Matthäus for the record for most appearances in a World Cup with his 25th appearance.

Argentina is looking for its third world title, the first since 1986, led by a rejuvenated Messi, and will face France or Morocco in the big decision next Sunday (18).

