TSE maintains competence to judge action against event with ambassadors

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided today (13) to maintain the competence of the Electoral Justice to judge the action in which the PDT questioned the legality of President Jair Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors. The meeting was held in July at Palácio da Alvorada.

During a session held at the beginning of the evening, the ministers rejected an appeal presented by the lawyers of the PL, the president’s party, to question the conduct of the process.

After the president’s meeting with ambassadors, the PDT filed an electoral judicial investigation (Aije) at the TSE. Then, the court ordered the removal of images of the meeting from social networks and the official broadcast of the event, as it understood that untrue or out of context facts about the voting system had been disclosed.

During the session, lawyer Tarcísio de Carvalho Neto, representative of the PL, maintained that the Electoral Justice cannot judge the case because the event with the ambassadors was held on July 18, when Bolsonaro was not an official candidate for the 2022 elections and still had not been approved at a party convention.

“The event did not have electoral content. The questioned acts were practiced in the condition of head of state, president of the republic”, argued the defense.