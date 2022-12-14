Paralympic Boccia World Cup comes to an end in Rio de Janeiro

The Paralympic Bocce World Championship came to an end this Tuesday (9), at the Barra da Tijuca Olympic Park (west zone of Rio de Janeiro). And the highlight of the Brazilian participation in the competition was the winning of the gold medal by Andreza Vitória, from Pernambuco, in the BC1 class (for people who can play with their hands or feet and who have the option of an assistant).

The gold medal was won last Saturday (10), when the Brazilian beat Croatian Dora Basic by 3-1.

The main bocce competition of the Paris 2024 cycle brought together more than 170 athletes from 40 countries in individual, pair and team disputes. The matches were held on the same stage as the 2016 Paralympic Games and admission was free to the public.

“The event was very well organized, praised both by Brazilian and foreign athletes and by the International Bocce Federation. This proves once again the capacity and strength of the Paralympic Movement in Brazil in being able to hold a competition of the magnitude of a World Cup in one of the most inclusive modalities of parasports. And, on the court, having a world champion athlete like Andreza, revealed in the School Paralympics, is a source of great pride for all of us”, declared the president of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee, Mizael Conrado.