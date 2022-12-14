Croatia coach says his team was dismantled by Messi

Croatia did their best to control the World Cup semi-final but a stunning performance by Argentina captain Lionel Messi shattered the Croatians’ game, coach Zlatko Dalic said after his side were beaten 3-0.

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot to give Argentina the lead before setting up strike partner Julián Álvarez to find the net in both halves of the game.

The Argentinian playmaker made the beautiful move for the third goal, getting the better of defender Josko Gvardiol, who had been one of Croatia’s best players in the tournament, and invited the 20-year-old to dance in a cramped space before meeting Álvarez, which ended with peace of mind.

“He is the best player in the world, he was dangerous and he has quality,” said Dalic. “He has technique and he performed at a high level, he was the real Messi we were hoping to see.”

“Argentina have an excellent team and Messi being a player of such quality and with thousands of fans behind him, they play as they please,” he said.

“Today they had four midfielders in the middle and we tried to play aggressively. But Messi can make a move and make the difference, which he did with the third goal”, declared the coach.

Dalic said the penalty awarded when goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic fouled Álvarez was a little suspicious, but he chose not to dwell on the referee’s decision, lamenting his team’s sterile possession in the early moments before conceding the goal.

“We had possession of the ball, but we didn’t create specific opportunities,” he added. “Let’s not say we objected to the referees, but the first goal took the match in a different direction.”

