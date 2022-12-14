Covid-19: Brazil has 53,148 cases and 163 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil had 53,148 cases and 163 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the epidemiological bulletin released this Tuesday (13) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of cases is 35.64 million and the number of deaths is 691,015.

The number of people who contracted the disease and recovered is 34.5 million, which represents 96.6% of those infected. There are still 525,708 cases under follow-up.

According to the ministry, the bulletin did not bring updated data from Goiás and Tocantins.

States

São Paulo is the Federation unit with the highest number of cases, with 6.24 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.98 million) and Paraná (2.81 million). The lowest numbers are in Acre (156,310), Roraima (180,287) and Amapá (182,152).

The Southeast state also has the highest number of deaths from covid-19, with 176,631, followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,256) and Minas Gerais (64,108). The lowest rates are in Acre (2,033), Amapá (2,165) and Roraima (2,178).



Epidemiological bulletin of covid-19 – Ministry of Health

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health, 495.6 million doses of vaccine against covid-19 have been applied so far. Of this total, 181.19 million are for the first dose; 163.64 million second dose and 5.03 million single dose.

Also applied were 101.83 million booster doses, 39 million second booster doses and 4.92 million additional doses.