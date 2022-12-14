Chamber approves PL that expands public company advertising spending

The Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that increases from 0.5% to up to 2% of gross operating revenue the limit on advertising and sponsorship expenses for public companies and government-controlled companies in each fiscal year, in addition to changing spending limits in an election year. The text goes to the Senate.

Under current rules, it is possible to reach 2% by proposal of the board justified based on market parameters of its sector and upon approval by the respective Board of Directors.

The substitute approved by the deputies also changes the minimum period of disengagement from the decision-making structure of the political party or work linked to the organization, structuring and carrying out of an electoral campaign so that the nominee can take office in the position of director or board of directors of a public company and joint stock company of the Union, states, Federal District and municipalities. The same rule has also been extended to regulatory agencies.

* With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency