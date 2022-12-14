BrazilBrazil

Chamber approves PL that expands public company advertising spending

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that increases from 0.5% to up to 2% of gross operating revenue the limit on advertising and sponsorship expenses for public companies and government-controlled companies in each fiscal year, in addition to changing spending limits in an election year. The text goes to the Senate.

Under current rules, it is possible to reach 2% by proposal of the board justified based on market parameters of its sector and upon approval by the respective Board of Directors.

The substitute approved by the deputies also changes the minimum period of disengagement from the decision-making structure of the political party or work linked to the organization, structuring and carrying out of an electoral campaign so that the nominee can take office in the position of director or board of directors of a public company and joint stock company of the Union, states, Federal District and municipalities. The same rule has also been extended to regulatory agencies.

* With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 40 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Rio wants to remove abandoned boats in Guanabara Bay

18 mins ago

Zelenskiy asks G7 to supply natural gas and long-range weapons

21 hours ago

“If we win it will be Croatia’s biggest game ever,” says Dalic

21 hours ago

Family donates researcher’s collection to the Museum of Astronomy

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.