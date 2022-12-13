BrazilBrazil

Zelenskiy asks G7 to supply natural gas and long-range weapons

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to the Group of Seven (G7) on Monday to help his government obtain an additional 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas and supply the country with modern tanks, artillery units and cartridges. , as well as ranged weapons.

Speaking remotely by video link to a G7 meeting hosted by Germany, Zelenskiy also urged Russia to take a “substantive” step towards a diplomatic resolution of the war in Ukraine and suggested that Moscow withdraw its troops by Christmas.

“If Russia conducts a withdrawal of its forces from Ukraine, then it will also ensure a credible end to hostilities,” he said.

“I see no reason why Russia shouldn’t do it now – in time for Christmas.”

Russia invaded Ukraine in February and fighting is ongoing in the country’s south and east, and Moscow in recent weeks has launched waves of missiles at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

