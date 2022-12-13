“If we win it will be Croatia’s biggest game ever,” says Dalic

The Croatia national team hopes that the bad behavior of Argentina in the quarterfinal match of the World Cup in Qatar against the Netherlands, a duel in which 16 yellow cards and one red card were shown to both teams, will not be repeated in the confrontation for the semifinals on Tuesday, said the coach of the Croatian team, Zlatko Dalic, this Monday (12).

The Argentines ended up prevailing over the Dutch in the penalty shootout after squandering a two-goal lead, but the game was marred by disciplinary violations by both sides throughout the duel.

Argentine captain Lionel Messi clashed with Dutch coach Louis van Gaal after the final whistle and called a Dutch player a “silly”.

Croatia, world runners-up in 2018, have had their own taste of the Argentine temperament in the past following their group stage victory over them at the 2018 World Cup, with then-Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli refusing to shake hands from Dalic.

But Dalic, whose team knocked out tournament favorites Brazil also on penalties to advance to the semi-finals for a second consecutive World Cup, said he held no grudge.

“I understand the actors involved and expectations were high at the time. [em 2018]🇧🇷 It happens and we will not hold hard feelings,” Dalic said at a press conference this Monday (12). “I don’t get angry with anyone in an emotional state. Argentina against the Netherlands was also quite aggressive and tough with a lot of non-football behavior. I really hope this is not the case tomorrow.”

The Argentine players also mocked the Dutch towards the end of the penalty shootout, while some Dutch players teased the Argentines during the game.

“Tomorrow’s match is a great match for Argentina as well as for us. The stakes are high for both of us and a place in the final is at stake,” said Dalic.

Croatia are hoping to reach the World Cup final for the second consecutive tournament after losing the 2018 decider to reigning world champions France, who play Morocco in the other semi-final.

Asked about his assessment of Croatia’s success over the past four years, Dalic said their 2018 victory over England in the semi-final was his biggest match so far.

“For me, the semi-final game against England was the greatest game of all time. The game against Brazil [nas quartas de final no Catar] comes second and tomorrow’s match would be the third on that list”, said Dalic. “But if we win tomorrow, it will be the biggest Croatian game ever.”

Dalic’s advice to his players and the few fans who made the trip to Qatar was to enjoy the game.

“I always tell our fans and players to enjoy football,” he said. “Each one of us has to enjoy the work, the profession we are doing. Only if the players are happy can they be what they are”. “They have earned the joy of being one of the top four teams in the world,” he added.

