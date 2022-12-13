Family donates researcher’s collection to the Museum of Astronomy

The family of Brazilian researcher Eduardo Tadao Takahashi formalized today (12) the donation of his personal collection to the Museum of Astronomy and Related Sciences (Mast), in Rio de Janeiro. A computer engineer and professor at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), Takahashi is considered a central figure in the process of creating and setting up the Brazilian internet.

Among his main contributions is the founding of the National Education and Research Network (RNP), in 1989, an entity that organized the national internet network infrastructure in the academic field and still today brings together universities, educational and cultural institutes, research agencies, hospitals schools, parks and technological centers.

With the donation received today, Mast is now responsible for guarding, technically processing and accessing researchers to Takahashi’s collection, which will undergo an organization process before being made available. The personal archive has 240 boxes, with content equivalent to about 50 linear meters of paper.

‘Father of the Internet’

Dead in April of this year, Takahashi was also the first director of RNP, a period in which he was one of the leaders in the coordination of other national academic networks, which established a backbone for what would become the Brazilian internet. It has also worked internationally, helping to shape public policies on information and communication technology initiatives by the United Nations, the European Commission and the World Economic Forum.

In 2017, the researcher was the second Brazilian named by the Internet Society to the Internet Hall of Fame, after the CEO of the Ponto BR Information and Coordination Center (NIC.br), Demi Getshcko (2014).

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Paulo Alvim, participated in the donation ceremony and said that Takahashi is the “father” of the internet in Brazil.

According to Alvim, much of what we have on the Internet is due to Takahashi, especially in the area of ​​education, science and technology. “He was an entrepreneur, he made things happen”, said the minister. “I have no doubt that soon we will have an exhibition of Tadao’s contributions”, he added.

The director of Mast, Marcio Rangel, also highlighted that Tadao Takahashi was fundamental for the creation of networks in the country and said that, with the donation, the museum reinforces its role as an institution that gathers personal collections of important Brazilian scientists, already adding more than 60, in addition to having others under negotiation to be donated.

“Those who made the history of Brazilian physics are here with us. We also have a relevant collection of women in science. So, there are several fields that this house, over the years, has helped to consolidate”, said Rangel, who added that Mast will also make the collection available digitally.

The director-president of the Tadao Takahashi Institute and the scientist’s sister, Laura Takahashi, thanked the articulation for the collection to be donated to the museum and said that the institute has been working to fulfill the researcher’s desire to offer training in technology to young people from needy communities .

“The institute started a few months ago, but we all hope that it will prosper and be of great use to people who have not had and do not have opportunities in today’s society.”